Tomás Ó Sé 'a big loss' for Nemo Rangers, admits Kerrigan

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 03:20 pm

Nemo Rangers star Paul Kerrigan has admitted they'll miss the guile and experience of Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé in Sunday's AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship final, writes Paul Keane.

Veteran defender Ó Sé is expected to miss the clash with provincial and All-Ireland title holders Dr Crokes, champions of his native county, at Páirc Uí Rinn.

"He has a recurrence of a groin injury," said Nemo and Cork ace Kerrigan.

"That kept him out the last day. He was struggling when we played Bishopstown (in June) but he chanced it. It will be touch and go, probably not for this weekend.

"He is a big loss. His knowledge even is vital. When we played UCC in the quarter-finals in Cork, 13 of their 15 were from Kerry and his knowledge and experience was important.

"He has seven or eight years on me. I'm 30, he is in his late 30s. He has so much experience. He is such a help to young fellas."

Tomás Ó Sé

Asked what Ó Sé might know that Kerrigan, an All-Ireland winner with Cork in 2010 wouldn't, the experienced forward smiled: "He has five All-Irelands!"

Kerrigan reckons Nemo pulled off a coup be enticing Ó Sé to team up with them at the tail end of his storied career.

He said: "He was retired from An Gaeltacht for a year. Then he came over to us in 2015. I think he was only going to play intermediate because Billy Morgan was the intermediate manager, he knew Billy through UCC.

"But once you play intermediate, you are looking at the seniors. He has been a real driving force since he came in, a quiet driving force in the dressing-room.

"He is good to train. For a lad that is nearly 40, he trains all the time."


