Tom Brady stars in hilarious Bad Lip Reading video which will get you excited for Sunday’s Super Bowl

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 12:13 pm

The Super Bowl will take place late on Sunday night, as diehard American football fans and once-a-year viewers alike tune in from 11.30pm, writes Stephen Barry.

The New England Patriots are favourites to beat the Atlanta Falcons as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick bid for their fifth championship together, which would set a new record for both a quarterback and head coach.

The Falcons, with Matt Ryan in the pocket, are hoping they can continue their impressive playoffs run to upset the odds and take home a first title.

And if you’re not already excited about this weekend’s titanic tussle, Bad Lip Reading’s take on NFL 2017 will get you in the right mood…

