Home»Sport

Toby Alderweireld's advisor gives Spurs an ultimatum: More money or a transfer

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 02:21 pm

Toby Alderweireld's advisor has told Tottenham either to reward the defender with an improved contract or allow him to leave the club.

Alderweireld was one of the best centre backs in the Premier League last season and has become a crucial part of Mauricio Pochettino's team.

But while a host of Spurs players have been handed new contracts in the last 18 months, Alderweireld is yet to renew his own deal, which expires in July 2019.

It is understood the Belgian currently earns around £50,000 a week and is seeking a rise to bring him closer to Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, who earn more than twice that when potential performance-related bonuses are taken into account.

Alderweireld's advisor Stijn Francis has urged Tottenham to make a decision on his client's future.

"Toby is always good," Francis told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

"Even after his injury he recovered well. Tottenham's statistics fell sharply during his absence.

"If you only look at his figures, Toby is impressive and for his performances, he deserves either a correct contract from Tottenham or a transfer.

"For a transfer, you know that he can only leave Tottenham for seven or eight teams and almost all the other top clubs are interested in Toby.

"There are not a lot of central defenders of his kind so they are sought after. But those clubs also know that they have to negotiate with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy."

Spurs reportedly have the option to extend Alderweireld's contract by one more year but would then also activate a clause making him available for just £25m.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Martin O'Neill: It's hard to believe we're unbeaten in the group, but we need another grandstand finish

UEFA not investigating Man City under Financial Fair Play rules

Jeff Hendrick loses fitness battle to face Serbia

Questioning player's England pride 'outrageous', says Gareth Southgate


Today's Stories

Emotions run high as Tribe end agonising 29-year wait

Joe Ward: I’ll go one better in Tokyo

Early days but Erasmus can be pleased as clock ticks on tenure

Galway not stymied by past failures

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 