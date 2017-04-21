Home»Sport

Tipperary to appeal two-game ban for midfielder involved in Davy Fitzgerald clash

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 03:45 pm

Tipperary will appeal Jason Forde's two game suspension to the GAA's Central Hearings Committee.

The midfielder has been handed a proposed ban after his on-pitch clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald in last Sunday's Division One Hurling semi-final.

It'll be next week before the appeal will be heard so the Silvermines clubman is free to play in Sunday's National Hurling League Final against Galway.

Premier manager Michael Ryan is expected to name Forde in his starting 15 tonight ahead of the game at the Gaelic Grounds.

