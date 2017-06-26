Home»Sport

Tipperary face Westmeath seeking hurling qualifier redemption

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 08:57 am

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will begin their hurling qualifier quest with a clash against Westmeath, as the Premier seek redemption from their Munster championship loss to Cork, writes Peter McNamara.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny have been drawn against Limerick. In what was an underwhelming draw in many respects, that tie represents the pick of the round, for obvious reasons.

The Cats will need to be on guard against John Kiely’s Treaty men, though will be expected to advance.

Dublin and Waterford, meanwhile, will also be favoured to negotiate their tussles with Laois and Offaly respectively.

In contrast, the All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier draw threw up four intriguing encounters with Wexford facing Monaghan and Cavan meeting Tipperary the two more eye-catching fixtures.

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, of course, will be taking on the Farney, a side he has so much history with over the years.

Carlow, fresh from their one-point defeat of London, will play Leitrim who were humbled by Roscommon.

And, finally, Westmeath and Armagh will also collide in what looks like a winnable game for Kieran McGeeney’s side.

All-Ireland senior hurling qualifier round one draw:

Dublin v Laois;

Kilkenny v Limerick;

Offaly v Waterford;

Tipperary v Westmeath

All-Ireland senior football qualifier round 2B:

Wexford v Monaghan;

Westmeath v Armagh;

Carlow v Leitrim;

Cavan v Tipperary

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez prove age is just a number in one Sunday afternoon

Guess which two drivers got in a spat at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Germany beat Cameroon 3-1 to book place in Confederations Cup semi-finals

Chile reaches Confederations Cup semi-finals with 1-1 draw against Australia


Today's Stories

Fifa’s video official gets it wrong again

Nerves the biggest factor at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Cribbin knew in his heart rout was likely

McIlroy putting faith in change of blade

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 