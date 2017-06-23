Home»Sport

Tim Sherwood: 'John Terry won't feel like he's going to a smaller club at Aston Villa'

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 03:39 pm

Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has told John Terry he will not be going to a smaller club if he heads for Villa Park.

Villa is one of several possible destinations for the vastly-experienced and much-decorated defender as he contemplates life after Stamford Bridge.

Speculation has been mounting about Terry joining Villa after he was pictured playing golf with manager Steve Bruce.

One of Bruce's predecessors, Sherwood told Sky Sports HQ: "I think both would be married up very well.

"John's an excellent professional, not only in what he will bring on the pitch, but what he will bring to the dressing room.

"He will make other players around him better. They need some leaders there and certainly there are no bigger leaders than John Terry.

"Every club needs those characters, certainly a huge club like Aston Villa with the fan base that they've got. Certainly John won't feel like he's going to a smaller club."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, aston villa, chelsea, john terry

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Howard Webb warns players they could be punished immediately for diving under video system

Rob Howley urges Lions squad to savour atmosphere around Auckland despite restaurant incident

Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished


Today's Stories

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Why Lions remain relevant in the 21st century

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 