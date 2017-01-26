Tiger Woods makes solid start at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods had mixed fortunes as he began his first round on the PGA Tour for almost 18 months.

The former world number one played some wayward shots but maintained respectability over his opening nine holes at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Playing the more demanding of the two courses being used at Torrey Pines, the South, Woods was one over par at the turn.

His one dropped shot came at the first after he hit a tree with his opening tee shot.

Large crowds followed the 41-year-old, who is now ranked 663, as he played in a group also including the world numbers one and three respectively in Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

Woods has undergone two back operations since his last regular tour appearance in August 2015.

After a long lay-off he finally returned to tournament play at last month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

He failed to find the fairway at all at the first and made a bogey after missing a putt.

He followed with eight consecutive pars but his game was not steady. He put numerous shots into the rough and had to rely on his short game to avoid dropping more strokes.

These notably included a fine bunker shot at the second and precise chips at the fifth and seventh.

Woods had a birdie putt at the par-five ninth but his effort curled narrowly wide and he settled for another par.

South Korean Whee Kim, playing the North Course, was the early leader at five under after 11.

Olympic champion Justin Rose (North Course) was a shot further back alongside Canada's Adam Hadwin and American Brandon Steele (both South Course).

All players play both courses over the first 36 holes with the final two rounds being played on the South Course.

Woods has previously won nine times at the venue, including the last of his 14 majors, the 2008 US Open.