Three-point king Steph Curry honours Obama with presidential sneakers

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:56 pm

With mere days left before he leaves office, Barack Obama has been honoured by one of the modern greats of basketball, Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors guard chose to pay tribute to the outgoing president, as well as Martin Luther King Jr, with a customised pair of trainers for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pretty cool, right?

Curry wrote: “Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44″

The trainers bore Obama’s signature on the sole, as well as the presidential seal and the phrase ‘back2back’.

(Ben Margot/AP)
From running for president to running with Steph – what a journey it’s been for the USA’s 44th president.

