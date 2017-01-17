Three-point king Steph Curry honours Obama with presidential sneakers

With mere days left before he leaves office, Barack Obama has been honoured by one of the modern greats of basketball, Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors guard chose to pay tribute to the outgoing president, as well as Martin Luther King Jr, with a customised pair of trainers for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pretty cool, right?

Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44 A photo posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

The trainers bore Obama’s signature on the sole, as well as the presidential seal and the phrase ‘back2back’.