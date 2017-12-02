Home»Sport

Three Irish jockeys suspended after testing positive for traces of cocaine

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 12:06 pm

Three Irish jockeys have been suspended after testing positive for traces of cocaine.

Ger Fox, who won last year's Irish Grand National, and amateurs Danny Benson and Roger Quinlan, failed a drug test on the same day at a race meeting at Galway in October.

Horseracing's regulatory body 'The Turf Club' have described the issue as "unacceptable for racing" and that they will impose tough penalties on jockeys that are found to have taken drugs.


