Thoughts and prayers pour in for Ryan Mason as Hull reveal he suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea

Ryan Mason is in a stable condition after suffering a fractured skull and undergoing surgery, following a clash of heads while playing against Chelsea.

The Hull City midfielder went down early on in the game after colliding with Gary Cahill in the air, resulting in a lengthy pause as medics rushed on to the pitch to provide treatment.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital immediately, and is expected to remain there for the next few days.

Football players, fans and clubs have taken to social media to wish the former Tottenham man well.

Get well soon Mase!! Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong!!! @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/HLU2tN5irN — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 22, 2017

During times like these teams and colours make no difference. Get well soon @RyanMason 🙏 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2017

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @RyanMason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2017

Praying @RyanMason will be ok 🙏🏻 — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) January 22, 2017

Get well soon mate @RyanMason — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) January 22, 2017

Thoughts are with @RyanMason and his family 🙏 — andrew robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 22, 2017

Thoughts, prayers & blessings going out to @RyanMason at this uncertain time. Keep fighting fam #KeepingTheFaith 🙏🏿 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) January 22, 2017

Everyone at West Ham United wishes @HullCity midfielder Ryan Mason a full recovery. Our thoughts are with Ryan and his loved ones 🙏 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 22, 2017

Stay strong @RyanMason! Our thoughts are with you! 🙏🏼 — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) January 22, 2017

Prayers and thoughts are with Ryan Mason 🙏🏾 — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) January 22, 2017

My thoughts and pray for @RyanMason . Get well soon! // Mis pensamientos y oraciones por Ryan Mason y su familia. Pronta recuperación. — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) January 22, 2017

Thank God that my bro is better @RyanMason 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #praywork — Paul-Jose Mpoku (@PaulJoseMpoku) January 22, 2017

My thoughts are with @RyanMason and his family tonight. Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🏻 — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) January 22, 2017

Hull thanked the A&E and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where Hull had travelled down to face Chelsea.

The midfielder received treatment for around six minutes on the pitch, before being whisked away on a stretcher, with oxygen and his neck in a brace.

Praying for ryan mason. Such scary horrible news. Kudos to the doctors for taking so much time with him on the pitch — Louis Duncan (@louis_duncan) January 22, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said after the match: “Everyone at Chelsea wants to wish for him the best.

“It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn’t really good. He decided to continue the game.

“It was very bad this accident. Everyone at Chelsea, we hope to see him very soon on the pitch and to recover very soon.”

Hull will issue another statement regarding Mason’s condition on Monday.