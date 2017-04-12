Home»Sport

This Twitter spat between Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys is too brutal to miss

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:27 am

We’ve got a Twitter beef for you between Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys – and boy did it get heated.

It all started after Keys voiced his displeasure over comments Carragher made about Arsenal, after their limp defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night. The former Liverpool man had called the Gunners “cowards” on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Keys was clearly referencing the time Talksport’s Adrian Durham called Carra “a bottler” for considering retiring from England duty back in 2007 – something the Liverpudlian did not take to kindly.

However, Keys may live to regret having the jab at Carragher. Formerly of Sky Sports, Keys now works with ever-present colleague Andy Gray at beIN Sports – another outlet with Monday night football coverage.

Not seeing the warning signs, Keys persisted with the argument.

That’s a low blow on Carragher – who never won the Premier League despite coming 2nd with Liverpool twice.

Of course he couldn’t help but retaliate by bringing up the past himself.

In case you don’t recall, Keys lost his job at Sky along with Gray back in 2011 in an infamous sexism scandal, after footage emerged of the pair making discriminatory and offensive comments about women.

Naturally the crowd on Twitter went wild.

Not everyone was on Carragher’s side of course.

But a heck of a lot were – and not all their support was in meme-form.

Keys never played professional football before moving into punditry. Meanwhile, Carragher notched over 500 appearances for Liverpool and 38 for the national team over a career spanning 17 years.

The defender, 39, retired in 2013 with a Champions League trophy (2005), two FA Cups (2001 and 2006) and three League Cups (2001, 2003 and 2012) at the top of his honours list.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Arsenal F.C., Jamie Carragher, Liverpool F.C., Premier League, Richard Keys, Sky Sports, Twitter, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cat interrupts Major League Baseball game - and shows up players with its athleticism

Players, pundits and clubs rally round as Twitter continues to react to bomb attack

Sam Warburton still backed to be Lions captain despite knee injury

Premier League rumours: Wenger staying and going on a spending spree


Today's Stories

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Dream Manor memorabilia auction for F1 fans

10 players who emerged as stars during the League

Croke Park cracker a tantalising taste of sensational Super 8

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 