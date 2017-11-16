Home»Sport

This referee gave a contentious red card before completely reversing his decision

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 06:44 am

How many times have you laughed at a footballer for appealing to the referee to change their decision? They never do, do they?

Well, referee Raymond Hetherington not only changed his decision in the Bet McLean League Cup, he completely reversed it.

In a quarter-final tie between Crusaders and Linfield, a coming together brought play to a halt – it took Hetherington a little while to get things back under way, and here’s why.

Crusaders were 1-0 up at the time and went on to win 2-0 thanks to a goal in added time. Even with the benefit of several replays, it’s difficult to completely decide who’s at fault here.

The referee initially sent David Cushley of Crusaders off, before consulting his assistant referee, sending Mark Stafford off instead and bringing Cushley back onto the pitch.

The right decision?


KEYWORDS

ViralRed cardUKCrusadersLeague CupLinfieldred card

Related Articles

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Republic of Ireland gear up for biggest game in years

Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire at Dalymount Park overnight

Cork City announce Colm Horgan as third new signing this week

More in this Section

Italy coach sacked after failure to qualify for World Cup

Bradley Wiggins hits out at anti-doping body for putting him through 'a living hell'

South Africa angry after Rugby World Cup awarded to France

Dublin midfielder Denis Bastick retires from inter-county football


Today's Stories

As the dust settles, focus now turns to Martin O’Neill's future

The first thing John Delaney must rebuild is a bridge with Brian Kerr

IRFU ‘very disappointed’ Welsh and Scottish support went elsewhere

As the dust settles, focus now turns to Martin O’Neill's future

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »