This R-Kelly-inspired pre-game ritual puts all other team talks to shame

Most of us who play sport have a song or two that gets us riled up and ready for a big game. Whether it’s Eye Of The Tiger or the theme from Gladiator, music has a special way of setting the tone.

It turns out the same is true of Isthmian League Premier Division football clubs, if this video of Billericay Town is anything to go by.

The team, which boasts former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara and ex-England star Paul Konchesky in its ranks, gathered together in the changing room before their big cup final game on Wednesday for a sing-along to R Kelly’s World’s Greatest. It has to be seen to be believed.

“I am a mountain, I am a tall tree” they croon, as manager Glenn Tamplin yells at the boys in orange to “Mean it, shut your eyes and mean it!”

It may be unconventional, but it may just have given them the edge. The team smashed their opponents 8-3 Tonbridge Angels 8-3.