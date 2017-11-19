Home»Sport

This post-match interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the most Zlatan thing ever

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 06:02 pm

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba returned to the fold yesterday after long injury lay-offs in Manchester United’s commanding 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

The 36-year-old Swede’s cameo, coming on in the 77th minute, was brief but poignant after a knee ligament injury which had caused a seven-month lay-off. Was Zlatan worried in those seven months though?

Going from this post-match interview with his French teammate – it’s a no.

“Lions, they don’t recover like humans,” said in true Zlatan fashion and to the delight of 24-year-old Pogba.

Ibrahimovic has previously said “lions do not compare themselves to humans” when asked to rate himself against other strikers in the Premier League.

Pogba scored and provided an assist on his return after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Forward Romelu Lukaku, winger Anthony Martial and defender Chris Smalling were all also on the scoresheet.


