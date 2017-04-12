Home»Sport

This guy scored an overhead kick and it wasn't even the best part of the goal

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 07:25 pm

When we tell you this goal has all the artistic merit of a Pablo Picasso painting or a Ludwig van Beethoven arrangement, we don’t feel like that’s overselling it.

That’s because, from start to finish this effort from the United Soccer League (one tier below MLS) should quite frankly be on display at the National Gallery.

The flip throw-in is courtesy of OKC Energy’s Michael Harris – the ball is then flicked on by a Sacramento Republic defender and into the path of OKC’s Miguel Gonzalez, who at that moment, had yet to score a regular season goal for his side.

That all changed, and in quite remarkable fashion, when he completed the move with an overhead kick that proved to be the game-winning goal.

Quite rightly, fans have been heaping praise upon the wondrous effort – a beautiful sequence it was.

And it’s early days, but we think we might have a Puskas Award contender for most beautiful goal of the year.

To quote Alan Partridge: “That, was a goal.”

