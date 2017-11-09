Home»Sport

This football guessing game is the perfect sporting use of Twitter’s 280 characters

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 06:51 am

With many Twitter users now able to use 280 characters to express themselves on the social media site, the world is adjusting to the new possibilities such a limit creates.

The doubling of the character limit obviously allows for greater detail and that’s how @NameTheGame280 appears to have come about.

The additional characters mean Name The Game can tweet out full teams, including details such as captains, goals scored and substitutions, to see if followers can name the game.

The question is, is 280 characters enough for you to guess the match?

Any guesses? Not the most difficult one to kick things off, that was the 1990 World Cup third-place play-off, between Italy and England, which the Italians won 2-1.

OK, how about this one? A clue – it’s another international game…

… and another England game at that, this time using the Netherlands team from England’s 4-1 win during Euro 96’s Group Stage.

The game is nearing 300 followers after less than a day of tweeting – what other games might the 280-character limit inspire?


