Home»Sport

This fan had the only reasonable response to being on a kiss cam

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 10:37 am

It has the potential to get embarrassing when the dreaded kiss cam focuses on you at a live sports game.

The screen is often filled with awkward shots of red-faced couples shifting in their seats and others just staring into the distance, pretending they don’t know it’s on them.

But, this quick-thinking Slovakia fan didn’t even blink before turning away from his date, planting his lips on his beer and chugging it down.

A fellow LEGEND below him starts to applaud his bro when he sees what’s happening. Lad.

The moment came during the hockey world juniors tournament in Canada during a game when Slovakia fell to defeat against the USA.

His girlfriend can be seen squirming away and burying her head in her hands in the hope of not being seen.

Too late.

Looks like he’s not the first either.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Beer, Canada, Hockey, Slovakia, United States, world juniors,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Rodriguez dominates Real Madrid's real life Fifa 17 skill challenge

Watch this Houston Rockets rookie change the game with his underarm free throws

Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Son Heung-Min conducted the friendliest post-match interview you've ever seen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses interest in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain


Today's Stories

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Sue Ronan kicks through football’s glass ceiling

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Outlander’s tenacity carries the day in Lexus Chase

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 