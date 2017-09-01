This animation of Liverpool’s first game 125 years ago is completely gripping

Liverpool are this season celebrating 125 years of the club’s existence, and one video remembering their first match in particular stands out.

The animation looks back on Liverpool v Rotherham Town, which took place on September 1, 1892 at Anfield, and paints a vivid picture of the game that launched the next 125 years of the football club.

As far as dramatic animation goes, this is up there with the Toy Story franchise.

The video tells the story of how John Houlding put his reputation on the line after leaving Everton’s board, assembling a Liverpool team in just weeks.

The team, made up entirely of Scotsmen, scored seven goals in a 7-1 win against Rotherham in front of a tiny crowd, with the Liverpool Mercury reporting: “As a team, the 11 played well together, and are sure to improve with more practice.”

Five European Cups and 18 league titles later, it’s safe to say they improved.

A Liverpool squad photo from 1893 – (EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool will celebrate the anniversary of the fixture when they face Burnley at Anfield on September 16 – another 7-1 win would surely have people talking about a 19th league title?