Theo Walcott writes moving letter for Arsenal fan who lost son named after him

Theo Walcott has written a touching letter to an Arsenal fan who lost his son earlier this year, writes Steve Neville.
Edward Herdman - who had named his son after Walcott - posted a picture of the letter on Twitter, praising the "class club".
Thank you so much @Arsenal & @theowalcott for this incredible letter regarding my son who we lost earlier this year. Such a class club. #afc pic.twitter.com/rvrPFTcW4v— Edward Herdman (@edherdman14) September 6, 2017
Walcott wrote that his thoughts are with Texas-based Mr Herdman and his partner and that he was " in utter admiration of you both."
Mr Herdman described the letter as incredible in his tweet.
The letter in full reads:
Dear Emma and Edward,
It was with great sadness that we learned recently of the passing of your baby son Theo.
On behalf of us all at Arsenal Football Club, we extend to you our very sincere condolences.
As a father of two young children myself, I cannot begin to imagine how you both must be feeling at this time. My heart goes out to you and everyone close to you.
I know that the feelings you have for Theo will stay with you all forever, and be proud that you are loving parents to theis most wonderful child.
I feel very honoured to learn that I had an influence in you naming your son Theo. This is very touching for me.
My thoughts are with you both. Stay strong and remain very proud of yourselves. I am in utter admiration of you both.
With very best wishes,
Theo Walcott