The many faces of Arsene Wenger as Chelsea attempted to equal Arsenal's winning record against Tottenham

A win for Chelsea against Tottenham would have put the Blues eight points clear in the league, but it also offered the chance to equal a record.
That particular title was Arsenal and Arsene Wenger’s 14-game Premier League winning streak in 2003, and the Gunners’ north London rivals were all that stood between Antonio Conte’s side equalling the feat.
As the game kicked off, Chelsea looked strong from minute one.
And it was Eden Hazard who went close early on, steering a header just inches the wrong side of the post.
A tiff broke out between Diego Costa and Pedro mid-way through the first half, perhaps unsettling the West London side.
But still Chelsea had chances, with Costa finding space to shoot over.
The half had not been all Chelsea by any stretch however, and Dele Alli guided a fine header past Thibaut Courtois just before the break to put Spurs in control.
Tottenham came out in the second half looking just as dangerous, and again Alli found space from a Christian Eriksen cross to nod across goal and in for 2-0.
Chelsea huffed and puffed, but to little effect as their hopes of equalling Arsenal’s winning run came to an end.
14 – Arsenal’s run of 14 successive wins between Feb-Aug 2002 (over two seasons) remains the all-time top flight English league record. Safe— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017
Bad news for Arsene though, as the result takes Tottenham above Arsenal into third, leaving the Gunners fifth.
You can’t win them all, Arsene.