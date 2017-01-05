Home»Sport

The many faces of Arsene Wenger as Chelsea attempted to equal Arsenal's winning record against Tottenham

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:13 am

A win for Chelsea against Tottenham would have put the Blues eight points clear in the league, but it also offered the chance to equal a record.

That particular title was Arsenal and Arsene Wenger’s 14-game Premier League winning streak in 2003, and the Gunners’ north London rivals were all that stood between Antonio Conte’s side equalling the feat.

(John Walton/PA)
As the game kicked off, Chelsea looked strong from minute one.

(Stephen Pond/EMPICS Sport)
And it was Eden Hazard who went close early on, steering a header just inches the wrong side of the post.

(Adam Davy/PA)
A tiff broke out between Diego Costa and Pedro mid-way through the first half, perhaps unsettling the West London side.

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)
But still Chelsea had chances, with Costa finding space to shoot over.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The half had not been all Chelsea by any stretch however, and Dele Alli guided a fine header past Thibaut Courtois just before the break to put Spurs in control.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tottenham came out in the second half looking just as dangerous, and again Alli found space from a Christian Eriksen cross to nod across goal and in for 2-0.

(PA)
Chelsea huffed and puffed, but to little effect as their hopes of equalling Arsenal’s winning run came to an end.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bad news for Arsene though, as the result takes Tottenham above Arsenal into third, leaving the Gunners fifth.

(Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)
You can’t win them all, Arsene.

