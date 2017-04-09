The joke is on David Moyes after Sunderland failed to score *again*

Sunderland just lost 3-0 to Manchester United in a defeat that means the team haven’t scored in, well, forever.

Commentators were quick to point out just how long it had been…

Still no Sunderland goal since that squad mid-season holiday to New York, btw. Two months ago. — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) April 9, 2017

Awful from Sunderland. Not scored for 11hrs 15 minutes.They've given up. 0-3. Man United strolling. No inspiration or fight from #safc — Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) April 9, 2017

Predictably people turned on David Moyes, in part responsible for Sunderland’s poor performance.

Roses are red, David Moyes faces a bleak reality, https://t.co/V7A9Wgw91b — Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) April 9, 2017

The tragedy of Moyes is that the peak of his career, the greatest job he got, ended up being his downfall and exposing him. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 9, 2017

They even drew comparisons between the rubbish on the pitch and David Moyes’ management.

The whirlwind of litter on the pitch is a good metaphor for Moyes' Sunderland — Paul (@UtdRantcast) April 9, 2017

The eddie of rubbish on the pitch at the Stadium of Light basically sums up Sunderland's tactics, squad, manager and season — Hanna May Draws (@Hannamayj) April 9, 2017

Sunderland currently sit bottom of the league table in 20th place.