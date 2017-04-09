Home»Sport

The joke is on David Moyes after Sunderland failed to score *again*

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 06:05 pm

Sunderland just lost 3-0 to Manchester United in a defeat that means the team haven’t scored in, well, forever.

Commentators were quick to point out just how long it had been…

Predictably people turned on David Moyes, in part responsible for Sunderland’s poor performance.

They even drew comparisons between the rubbish on the pitch and David Moyes’ management.

Sunderland currently sit bottom of the league table in 20th place.

