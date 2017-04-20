Home»Sport

The internet is collectively drooling over this incredible pass from Paul Pogba

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:53 pm

For the last few months, Paul Pogba has been garnering attention for things that have had nothing to do with football. Like his eye-catching haircut. His attention-grabbing dance moves. His poseur handshakes.

But he certainly impressed fans, as Manchester United took on Anderlecht in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final, with a pass to remember.

The French midfielder played a brilliantly angled ball into Marcus Rashford, who then knocked it inside to Henrikh Mkhitaryan to score the opening goal at Old Trafford.

The internet was impressed with the 24-year-old demonstrating his world class talent:

Does this mean the £89m midfielder is back in business?

