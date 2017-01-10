Home»Sport

The good, the bad and the ugly voting cards from the Fifa best player awards

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player at Fifa’s inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards, but not everyone voted for the Portugal captain.

The votes are made by national team coaches, captains and media, and often make for intriguing reading – let’s take a look.

Wayne Rooney – England captain

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Jamie Vardy

Predictable stuff from Wazza in first and third, but we didn’t see this ex-Liverpool player coming in second if we’re honest.

Lionel Messi – Argentina captain

Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta

Some outrageous Barca block voting from Lionel Messi. No sign of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Never mind, we’re sure Ronaldo will have voted for Messi. To not do so would be silly…

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal captain

Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos

Huh.

Avondale Williams – British Virgin Islands coach

Lionel Messi, blank, Paul Pogba

One of the more unusual voting cards from British Virgin Islands coach, Arondale Williams.

Juan Antonio Pizzi – Chile coach

Alexis Sanchez, blank, blank

And something off menu from Chile’s coach as well.

Gareth Southgate – England coach

Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kante

New permanent England boss Gareth Southgate with a nice, slightly hipster top three here. No sign of Javier Mascherano or Roy Hodgson.

Joachim Low – Germany coach

Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer

And we finish with Germany coach, Joachim Low, who we THINK, might be going for a theme here.

