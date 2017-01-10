The good, the bad and the ugly voting cards from the Fifa best player awards

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player at Fifa’s inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards, but not everyone voted for the Portugal captain.

The votes are made by national team coaches, captains and media, and often make for intriguing reading – let’s take a look.

Wayne Rooney – England captain

(Martin Rickett/PA) Predictable stuff from Wazza in first and third, but we didn’t see this ex-Liverpool player coming in second if we’re honest.

Lionel Messi – Argentina captain

(Andrew Milligan/PA) Some outrageous Barca block voting from Lionel Messi. No sign of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Never mind, we’re sure Ronaldo will have voted for Messi. To not do so would be silly…

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal captain

(Nick Potts/PA) Huh.

Avondale Williams – British Virgin Islands coach

(Martin Rickett/PA) One of the more unusual voting cards from British Virgin Islands coach, Arondale Williams.

Juan Antonio Pizzi – Chile coach

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport) And something off menu from Chile’s coach as well.

Gareth Southgate – England coach

(Adam Davy/PA) New permanent England boss Gareth Southgate with a nice, slightly hipster top three here. No sign of Javier Mascherano or Roy Hodgson.

Joachim Low – Germany coach