The FA Cup brought crowdsurfing stewards, a vaping manager and a re-kindled Will Grigg today

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 06:13 pm

The three o’clock FA Cup kick-offs got under way after Man U had thrashed Reading, with Wayne Rooney equalling the club’s all-time scoring record.

There weren’t too many glamour fixtures, but in classic FA Cup fashion there was still plenty of high drama.

In the minnow spirit of the competition, Millwall, Derby and Wolves all dumped Premier League teams out, with Bournemouth, West Brom and Stoke all waving goodbye.

Tom Ince celebrates scoring the winner against West Brom (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton took the lead against Leicester and trailed eight minutes later. Brentford scored five first-half goals. Bristol Rovers’ Ellis Harrison scored a 6min 41sec hat-trick. And, Will Grigg bagged his first goal since September.

Sutton United’s spiky-haired manager, Paul Doswell, took the edge off with a cheeky vape mid-match.

And this crowd-surfing steward at the Britannia was surely a Wolves’ fan in Stoke clothing.

Elsewhere, THE BEAST Akinfenwa headed the winner for Wycombe against Stourbridge in the final minutes. Meanwhile, Hull’s victory over Swansea was watched by just over 6,000 fans as supporters protested against the club’s ownership.

Here are the full results…

Manchester United 4 Reading 0

Accrington Stanley 2 Luton Town 1

Barrow 0 Rochdale 2

Birmingham City 1 Newcastle United 1

Blackpool 0 Barnsley 0

Bolton Wanderers 0 Crystal Palace 0

Brentford 5 Eastleigh 1

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol City 0 Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 Leicester City 2

Huddersfield Town 4 Port Vale 0

Hull City 2 Swansea City 0

Ipswich Town 2 Lincoln City 2

Millwall 3 Bournemouth 0

Norwich City 2 Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 Blackburn Rovers 2

Rotherham United 2 Oxford United 3

Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Sunderland 0 Burnley 0

Sutton United 0 AFC Wimbledon 0

Watford 2 Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich Albion 1 Derby County 2

Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Stourbridge 1

Arsenal play Preston in the late kick-off

