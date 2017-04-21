Home»Sport

The draw for Man United’s Europa League semi-final has been made

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 12:22 pm

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals.

England's final European representative were made to sweat by Anderlecht on Thursday night, with Marcus Rashford eventually settling a breathless quarter-final second leg 2-1 after extra-time, seeing the Reds through 3-2 on aggregate.

United stumbled a step closer to the Stockholm final and will have to up their game in the semi-finals after being drawn against Celta Vigo.

Mourinho's men have been drawn away first, playing in Spain on May 4 before welcoming Celta to Old Trafford on May 11.

Ajax face Lyon in the other semi-final as the final four clubs in the competition vie for a place in the May 24 showpiece at the Friends Arena.

United's opponents sit 10th in LaLiga and progressed from the quarter-finals after following up a 3-2 home win against Genk by drawing Thursday's second leg 1-1 in Belgium.

United have never faced Celta in UEFA competitions before and the Spanish side are through to a major European semi-final for the first time in their history.

Celta's top scorer Iago Aspas endured an underwhelming spell at Liverpool, while fellow attacker John Guidetti came through the ranks at Manchester City.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, europa league

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Only the good die young’: Paul Merson pays tearful tribute to Ugo Ehiogu

Sean O'Brien ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup trip

Conor Murray misses out on Munster team for tomorrow's Champions Cup semi-final

Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet is inspiring football fans to 'do something kind'


Today's Stories

The giant that is Trevor Leota was back drop to Munster European epic to beat them all

Marcus Rashford to the rescue as United edge to semi-final

Davy Fitzgerald could use ban to spur his players, says Cillian Buckley

For a small man, Dan Rooney was a giant

Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 