The debut goals, local lad magic and of course Claudio Bravo jokes of Everton's demolition of Man City

To say Everton took Manchester City apart in the lunchtime kick off today would be an understatement.

The game finished 4-0, with Goodison Park looking more like it had been hosting a team in a relegation battle than Premier League elite managed by Pep Guardiola.

4-0 – This is Pep Guardiola’s heaviest ever defeat in league competition as a manager. Humbled. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

When it's not as easy as you thought it'd be in England... #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/7PWmyWUQT7 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) January 15, 2017

It was a great day for Everton’s youngsters too, as 18-year-old Liverpool local Tom Davies bagged his first goal for the club with a sumptuously worked goal.

Tom Davies scores a goal that he will not be forgetting any time soon. pic.twitter.com/XhYD35Ar5h — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 15, 2017

What a run , what a piece of skill , what a finish ! Tom Davies magnificent as have Everton been !! City shambles defensively 😳 — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) January 15, 2017

Davies. Only takes 30 seconds to see if someone can play. He can play. I'm excited. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 15, 2017

Fellow youngster Ademola Lookman, the 19-year-old Everton signed from Charlton earlier this month for £11 million, scored on his debut too – nutmegging City’s goalkeeper after he came on as a substitute.

Tom Davies (18) and Ademola Lookman (19) both on the scoresheet for Everton this afternoon 👏👏 #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/pno2wSbnfc — Youth Academies (@YouthAcademies) January 15, 2017

So happy for Tom Davies and Lookman, this is what footballs all about, not money, it's about the game, and dreams coming true. #EVEMCI — Daniel Clare (@YiddoDan83) January 15, 2017

Overall the Toffees were clinical in attack, scoring from every shot on target they had.

Which of course meant City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo didn’t make a save in the match.

The 33-year-old Chilean has come under a serious amount of stick since he replaced Joe Hart as City’s number one. It’s not hard to give him a hard time either when you look at the stats – which just got worse and worse for him during the game.

12 - Claudio Bravo has conceded from 12 of the last 20 shots on target he has faced in the Premier League. Porous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

13 - Claudio Bravo has conceded from 13 of the last 21 shots on target he has faced in the Premier League. Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2017

Of course, another leaky display from Bravo meant all the same jokes were coming out.

Bravo couldn't save a Word document if he tried. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) January 15, 2017

I don't think Claudio Bravo has contacts on his phone. He doesn't SAVE anything — OKUSKUN (@wallacemoses95) January 15, 2017

Starting to think Claudio Bravo is a hologram. — Adam Bate (@ghostgoal) January 15, 2017

Just looking a list of all the saves Claudio Bravo has made in a Manchester City shirt. pic.twitter.com/VkNE0wYWpK — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 15, 2017

And some tongue in cheek comparisons were being made…

Who is the better goalkeeper? Retweet for Harry Kane, like for Claudio Bravo #EVEMCI #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/futSzlitMV — Mwiroreri (@mwiroreri) January 15, 2017

All in all, if you’re a City fan – it’s been a tough day.