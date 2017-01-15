Home»Sport

The debut goals, local lad magic and of course Claudio Bravo jokes of Everton's demolition of Man City

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 04:56 pm

To say Everton took Manchester City apart in the lunchtime kick off today would be an understatement.

The game finished 4-0, with Goodison Park looking more like it had been hosting a team in a relegation battle than Premier League elite managed by Pep Guardiola.

It was a great day for Everton’s youngsters too, as 18-year-old Liverpool local Tom Davies bagged his first goal for the club with a sumptuously worked goal.

Fellow youngster Ademola Lookman, the 19-year-old Everton signed from Charlton earlier this month for £11 million, scored on his debut too – nutmegging City’s goalkeeper after he came on as a substitute.

Overall the Toffees were clinical in attack, scoring from every shot on target they had.

Which of course meant City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo didn’t make a save in the match.

The 33-year-old Chilean has come under a serious amount of stick since he replaced Joe Hart as City’s number one. It’s not hard to give him a hard time either when you look at the stats – which just got worse and worse for him during the game.

Of course, another leaky display from Bravo meant all the same jokes were coming out.

And some tongue in cheek comparisons were being made…

All in all, if you’re a City fan – it’s been a tough day.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Ademola Lookman, Claudio Bravo, Everton F.C., Football, Manchester City, Premier League, Tom Davies,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rassie Erasmus: We've got a chance of getting somewhere

Conte on Costa: If there is a problem I prefer to sort it in the changing room

Marcos Alonso's brace means Chelsea don't miss Diego Costa at Leicester

Everyone made the same comparison after Marcos Alonso's outrageous game at left-back for Chelsea


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly: ‘Everyone was pissed off at what Cork GAA has become’

Make it Mome to crack rivals at Punchestown

I’m calmer than Klopp, says relaxed Mourinho

Paddy Kelly: ‘Everyone was pissed off at what Cork GAA has become’

Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 