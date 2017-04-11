The contrast between Crystal Palace and Arsenal fans after Monday's football is a thing to behold

Crystal Palace hammered Arsenal at Selhurst Park last night – recording an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Andros Townsend opened the scoring before a sweet strike from from Yohan Cabaye and a penalty coolly fired into the corner by Luka Milivojevic settled the points.

The win eases pressure off Palace in their relegation battle, and piles it on to Arsenal, particularly their manager Arsene Wenger.

(Nick Potts/PA)

To say Palace deserved it would be an understatement – as would saying it was enjoyed by the fans.

They went mental for it.

Superb from Palace. Completely outplayed Arsenal. Six point gap now to the bottom three #cpfc #afc #CRYARS — Crystal Palace - CA (@AdvertiserCPFC) April 10, 2017

@CPFC Are on fire 😂🙌🏽 — Leon Mckenzie (@LeonMckenzie1) April 10, 2017

What a cracking start to the week!! 😂😂😂 #CRYARS — Carys Williams (@carys1112) April 10, 2017

And the club was openly pretty happy too…

Even former Palace man Yannick Bolasie got in on it – even though he later admitted he’s a boyhood Arsenal fan.

Arsenal fan tv 📺 for me tonight 👀🍿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 10, 2017

Arsenal Fan TV will be quite a watch to be fair – if the fans can find the words to articulate their frustration that is.

As Palace’s third goal went in, the club itself fell rather silent on the matter.

Meanwhile for Gunners fans on Twitter, things got so bad they started tweeting the faces they pull while watching their team…

We’ll go out on a limb here and say they aren’t positive faces.

The trend was clearly catching, as Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil even appeared to be doing it on the pitch…

(Nick Potts/PA)

That’s perfectly done there from the German.

Just in case you thought we’d forgotten him too, here’s what Gunners superfan Piers Morgan had to say…

'Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!' - Crystal Palace fans mocking him now. A new low. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2017

No leaders, no heart, no passion, no desire, no clue... and losing 3-0 to Palace. This team is a disgrace to the Arsenal shirt. #WengerOUT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2017

Why not get your Arsenal kit on and show them how it’s done Piers?

To be fair though, he isn’t the only Gunners fan who wants the Frenchman out of the door.

All in all it was a miserable evening for Arsenal – and in case you hadn’t noticed in this article already, it means the trending hashtag for the game was ominously appropriate.