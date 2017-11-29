Home»Sport

'The Celebrity': Conor McGregor posts cryptic Instagram video

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:42 am

Conor McGregor has posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'

It follows reports yesterday that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Crumlin pub at the weekend.

It is understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.

However, Gardaí say they have not received a complaint, and no investigation is currently underway into the incident.

The Instagram clip shows The Notorious wearing a hoody zipped up to cover his face, showing only his eyes.

The celebrity

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on


KEYWORDS

conor mcgregor

Related Articles

Conor McGregor should be stripped of belt unless he defends it: Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor did not appear in court for speeding case but 'willing to accept the fine'

Conor McGregor on business, babies, Bebo and wedding bells

McGregor walks the red carpet of Notorious premiere in Dublin

More in this Section

Munster's new coach to do everything in his power to keep Peter O'Mahony at the province

Joyriders cause extensive damage to golf course that hosts West of Ireland Amateur Championship

Here's the first team that will face All-Ireland champions Dublin in 2018

Anthony Joshua calls for the talking to stop as he pushes for Joseph Parker fight


Today's Stories

Bell’s fighting Irish hold mighty Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Galway minor boss Jeff Lynskey pours cold water over Offaly claims

Cora Staunton eyes perfect parting gift with Carnacon

League quarter-finals set to spark fixtures pile-up

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »