Home»Sport

The big Premier League transfer window quiz

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 08:28 am

Transfer windows have provided some memorable Premier League moments over the years – but how many of them do you remember?

Take our quiz to find out…

 


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Viral, Transfers, Quiz, UK, football, Premier League, Quiz, transfer window, Transfers, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Manchester City have £50m bid for Alexis Sanchez rebuffed

Football rumours: Lots of activity around Liverpool and Chelsea

Roger Federer survives US Open scare but fitness concerns remain

Anthony Daly resigns Limerick post


Today's Stories

Dan Shanahan: ‘We had six packs alright but they were in our gear-bags!’

Michael Bradley begins Zebre mission

Harry Arter: ‘Harry Redknapp let Martin O’Neill know I was Irish... a few months later I got the call’

Ireland U23s ready for Euros

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 