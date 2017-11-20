Home»Sport

‘The best goal I’ve scored’: Irish striker’s stunning long-range volley caps winning brace

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:59 am

The goal of the weekend from an Irish player undoubtedly came from Oldham Athletic striker Eoin Doyle, writes Stephen Barry.

Not only was it a sensational, technically-perfect volley from 25 yards out, it was his second goal in a four-minute, match-winning brace.

The 86th-minute strike sealed a 3-1 win for the Latics, who are up to 15th in League One after a disastrous start to the season.

“It was probably the best goal I’ve scored,” admitted Doyle, who is on loan from Preston until January 1.

“I saw the goalkeeper off his line, I had a go and luckily it went in.”

Doyle has scored 11 goals in 12 league games, much to the delight of manager Richie Wellens, who replaced John Sheridan in September.

“He’s enjoying his football, he’s playing with a smile on his face and a character like Doyle if he’s scoring goals he’s happy,” said Wellens.

“He’s a finisher, he’s always on the move and he’s a great example to any young kids watching on how to play as a centre forward if you’re not a physical player.

“His second goal is an outstanding finish, he knows the way the ball is coming to him, I don’t even think he looked, he knows the keeper is off his line.

“Some players will see it, some players will think they can do it but to pull it off in the way he did, it’s an outstanding finish.”


KEYWORDS

socceroldham athleticeoin doyle

More in this Section

Returning Dublin star Danny Sutcliffe looking forward to 'second chance' under new boss

Joe Canning recovering from surgery

Cyrus Christie ‘in tears’ after online racist abuse

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies, aged 49


Today's Stories

Big pay-day as Lowry moves up the rankings

A flavour of home for Irish abroad

Terrace Talk: We’re on a roll but our guard will stay up

Big pay-day as Lowry moves up the rankings

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »