‘The best goal I’ve scored’: Irish striker’s stunning long-range volley caps winning brace

The goal of the weekend from an Irish player undoubtedly came from Oldham Athletic striker Eoin Doyle, writes Stephen Barry.

Not only was it a sensational, technically-perfect volley from 25 yards out, it was his second goal in a four-minute, match-winning brace.

The 86th-minute strike sealed a 3-1 win for the Latics, who are up to 15th in League One after a disastrous start to the season.

“It was probably the best goal I’ve scored,” admitted Doyle, who is on loan from Preston until January 1.

“I saw the goalkeeper off his line, I had a go and luckily it went in.”

Doyle has scored 11 goals in 12 league games, much to the delight of manager Richie Wellens, who replaced John Sheridan in September.

“He’s enjoying his football, he’s playing with a smile on his face and a character like Doyle if he’s scoring goals he’s happy,” said Wellens.

“He’s a finisher, he’s always on the move and he’s a great example to any young kids watching on how to play as a centre forward if you’re not a physical player.

“His second goal is an outstanding finish, he knows the way the ball is coming to him, I don’t even think he looked, he knows the keeper is off his line.

“Some players will see it, some players will think they can do it but to pull it off in the way he did, it’s an outstanding finish.”