That moment when you justify your €100m release clause with a flying bicycle kick

Andrea Belotti’s 26 Serie A goals last season might go some way to explaining why his release clause is a massive €100 million, but one in particular in the 2017/18 season has justified that fee all on its own.

The 23-year-old Italy striker is rumoured to be wanted by Chelsea, and in a league game against Sassuolo he demonstrated exactly why.

💥 Stunning scissor-kick 💥 Andrea Belotti with an outrageous strike... 🔥🔥🔥 Watch Serie A on BT Sport all season. pic.twitter.com/yQFuNNVASr — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 27, 2017

A headline goal from a player who looks like he’ll be writing them this season.

Sunday Power Rankings: 🐔 1. Gallo Belotti's goal 🐉 2. Game of Thrones Season Finale 🔥 3. Real Madrid Valencia game — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) August 28, 2017

Goal of the season alert from Gallo Belotti! 🐔 — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) August 27, 2017

Gallo Belotti with one of those goals that makes you want to curse on air. — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) August 27, 2017

Ridiculous elevation on Belotti's scissor-kick goal. The way he contorts his body too. Sensational — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 27, 2017

Belotti also has four goals in nine games for Italy, but with just days left in the transfer window, could anybody tempt him with a move?

Andrea Belotti has now scored 7 goals in his last 9 games across all competitions for club and country. Can’t stop, won’t stop. 🐔 pic.twitter.com/cKhctF7t8z — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 27, 2017

If they can, that overhead kick might have added another €10 million to the price.