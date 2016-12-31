That awkward moment when Usain Bolt rang MUTV and they didn't believe it was actually him

It’s not every day you get a phone call on live television and have Usain Bolt on the line.
Manchester United’s in-house TV channel got a shock when the Olympic champion called up to discuss the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.
In the traditional post-match phone-in, MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a “Usain from Jamaica” and added: “It’s not Usain Bolt is it?”
A win that felt so good even @UsainBolt felt compelled to ring #MUTVHD! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5KDeJuLWI4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2016
Bolt, who has long been an United fan, replied: “It is Usain Bolt”.
Henry still looked disbelieving (to be fair, you can’t blame her for being a little sceptical) as Bolt gave his opinion on United’s win, saying: “They came through like the old Manchester United.
“They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.”
Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him:
Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 31, 2016
And here’s Henry replying to him apologising and telling him to call again soon:
Sorry Usain - we didn't think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night! https://t.co/64hfB6l5Gk— Mandy Henry (@MandyHenryMedia) December 31, 2016
But not before the lolz spread like wildfire on the internet:
