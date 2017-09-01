Home»Sport

Thames Valley Police just kicked Arsenal while they’re down

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 03:41 pm

As far as transfer deadline days go Arsenal have had a few good ones, a few mediocre ones, and more than their fair share of ones to forget.

Arsene Wenger is famously frugal, and despite being known to occasionally spend big – bringing in Mesut Ozil on deadline day a few years ago, for example – fans are often left with familiar feelings of disappointment and despair when the transfer window closes.

But the 2017 summer window is shaping up to be worse than most, with the departure of Alexis Sanchez highly possible and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s deal to join Liverpool already complete.

And, now, even the police aren’t showing them any respect.

Yep, Thames Valley Police there using the Gunners’ lack of Premier League points to illustrate the perils of using your phone while driving.

Arsenal have had a torrid time in the league so far, losing two of their three games before the international break – and one in particularly embarrassing fashion.

It means they only have three points on the board, while the fine for using a phone when driving is now up to six points.

Thames Valley Police’s post was so popular it even seemed to inspire a copycat attempt, by Dorset Police.

Nowhere is safe for Arsenal fans.


