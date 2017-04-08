Home»Sport

Team that couldn't score for three seasons on brink of winning title

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 10:28 am

A women's football team in England that took three seasons to score a goal when they started as juniors is on the verge of scoring a famous league championship.

When chairwoman Julie Scurfield founded the Amazons girls' side 12 years ago at a Chester-le-Street primary school, in the north-east of England, they did not win a game for four seasons.

That team has now grown up and competes in the Durham County FA Women's Development Division, with three of the original players still representing the Amazons senior team.

A win tomorrow afternoon against nearest rivals Darlington Spraire Ladies will ensure the title and guarantee their promotion.

Julie said: "It took us three seasons to score a goal, and four seasons to win a game, and about 90% of the games in those early days were lost mostly in double figures.

"A 20 or 15-0 loss for us was commonplace - in fact we celebrated like winners if we managed to keep the score line against us in single figures.

"Some might find that funny - I just found it completely inspirational that these little girls who I have seen grow into amazing young women stick it out with total dedication and always, always a smile on their faces."

She has always stressed the importance of resilience, fun and team spirit which has encouraged other players to join them.

Julie paid tribute to the two inspirational coaches Phil Powell and Shaun Ward who have shaped the team into the winners they are today.

The proud chairwoman said: "Winning although obviously important, will never ever be more important to me than the way the women play the game - with spirit, with determination and with the resilience they have shown for 12 years ... and counting."

