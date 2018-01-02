Home»Sport

Tadhg Furlong named among world's top 10 rugby players

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 11:44 am

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong has been named among the best rugby players in the world.

The accolade was given by Rugby World magazine, which voted England playmaker Owen Farrell the game's best player.

Last month, Furlong signed a three-year IRFU contract to remain at Leinster until June 2021. He made his Ireland debut against Wales in the 2015 Guinness Summer Series before being named in the squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

This year, the tighthead started every game of the RBS 6 Nations and has a total of 19 caps for Ireland.

The 25-year-old was selected for the 2017 British and Irish Lions squad, starting for all three Test matches against New Zealand.

New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett - the reigning world player of the year - is second and Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa third.

Top 10:

1) Owen Farrell,

2) Beauden Barrett,

3) Leone Nakarawa,

4) Maro Itoje,

5) Israel Folau,

6) Stuart Hogg,

7) Jonathan Davies,

8) Michael Hooper,

9) Tadhg Furlong,

10) Brodie Retallick.


