Tadhg de Burca returns to Waterford team for All-Ireland final

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:04 pm

The Waterford team to face Galway in Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling final has been named.

The announcement came after training in Walsh Park tonight and it includes the return of Tadhg de Burca to Derek McGrath's team.

de Burca, who missed the semi-final after being sent off for pulling on the helmet of Wexford's Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final, replaces Conor Gleeson, who was sent off for lashing out at Cork's Patrick Horgan in the closing minutes of the semi-final.

It is the only change from the Deise's semi-final victory over Cork.

Waterford team named for All-Ireland final:

1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

18. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

13. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

15. Darragh Fives (Tourin)


