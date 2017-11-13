Home»Sport

Swift sanctions expected after Cork U-21 hurling match abandoned due to brawl; player hospitalised

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 05:43 pm

By Colm O’Connor

An early decision is expected by Cork GAA chiefs on the appropriate sanctions for the Charleville and Douglas GAA clubs after an U21 championship hurling game in Fermoy on Saturday was abandoned after 42 minutes after a mass brawl involving players and mentors from both sides.

Douglas player, Cathal Sheehan in action against Charlevilles, Jack Doyle in the U21 Premier Hurling Championship at Fermoy GAA grounds prior to the match being abandoned after a brawl. Pic: Gavin Browne

At least one player was hospitalised as a result of the melee.

The initial surge of violence occurred when Cork player Darragh Fitzgibbon of Charleville was shown a straight red card by referee Patrick O’Driscoll.

Things calmed down briefly before a second outbreak, forcing the Bride Rovers official to abandon the match.

His report to the CCCC of Cork GAA will be dealt with as a matter of urgency, with both clubs likely to face punitive fines and possible expulsion from the Under 21 championship.

Charleville were leading a scrappy encounter 0-10 to 0-6 when the violence started. Valley Rovers await the winners in the quarter-final, but may now proceed straight to the semis.

Douglas were reduced to 14 players in the first half when forward Diarmuid O’Mahony was red-carded.

Reporter John Horgan of the Evening Echo was present and described the incidents in the second half as "very nasty".


