Swansea agree initial fee for Tottenham midfielder

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 09:34 pm

Swansea are edging closer to the signing of Tom Carroll after agreeing an initial fee for the Tottenham midfielder.

Press Association Sport understands Spurs have accepted a basic offer of around £5million for Carroll but want the overall deal to be worth around £9million when add-ons are included.

That is more than the bid Swansea have currently put on the table but talks are ongoing, with both clubs confident a resolution will be found.

Carroll's switch could be finalised as early as next week as new manager Paul Clement continues to shake up his squad for the fight against relegation. Swansea sit 19th ahead of Saturday's game at home to Arsenal.

Luciano Narsingh's move from PSV was completed on Thursday and, as well as Carroll, Clement has confirmed the club are in negotiations with Norwich over a deal for defender Martin Olsson.

Carroll is already familiar with Swansea after spending a successful season on loan at the Liberty Stadium in 2014-15.

The 24-year-old joined Tottenham's academy in 2008 but has never established himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino.

He has made only one Premier League appearance for Spurs this season, coming on as a last-minute substitute against Crystal Palace in August.

