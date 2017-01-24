Sunderland sign Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract

Joleon Lescott has become Sunderland's newest recruit after manager David Moyes once again turned to one of his Everton old boys.

The 34-year-old central defender has been training with the Black Cats in recent days following his release by Greek side AEK Athens in November and has now followed Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar to the Stadium of Light after signing a contract until the end of the season.

A statement read: "Joleon Lescott has joined Sunderland AFC on a short-term contract. The defender has put pen to paper on a deal with the Black Cats until the end of the season."

Yesterday it was rumoured that Moyes was interested in signing both Lescott and former Ireland skipper Robbie Keane, who is without a club since leaving MLS side LA Galaxy.