‘Such a long time coming’: Inner calm helps Sergio Garcia to Masters victory

An inner calm and the words of his idols Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal helped Sergio Garcia join his heroes as a Masters champion on Sunday night, writes Simon Lewis.

Garcia, 37, ended his long wait for a major championship victory by defeating his friend and European Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in a sudden death play-off after both men had tied on nine under par after 72 holes at Augusta National.

Spain's Garcia won at the first extra hole to claim victory in his 74th major appearance, emulating the late Ballesteros on what would have been the two-time Masters winner's 60th birthday and Olazabal, who second Masters title came in 1999, the year Garcia made his debut in the tournament as an amateur.

“It's amazing. To do it on his 60th birthday and to join him and Olazabal, my two idols in golf my whole life, it's something amazing,” Garcia said as he was presented with a famous green jacket by 2016 champion Danny Willett in Butler Cabin.

“Jose sent me a text on Wednesday night telling me how much he believed in me. And what I needed to do. And just pretty much believe in myself. And being calm and not letting things get to me that I've done in the past.

“Everybody has been great. The whole family. My fiancee, my parents, her parents, all the friends that are here, such a great support.”

It suits you, @TheSergioGarcia! The Spaniard ended his wait for a major with a play-off victory at #TheMasters ➡️ https://t.co/GcHCBR9uff pic.twitter.com/runTCWWwFd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 10, 2017

Garcia further emulated Olazabal by becoming the first champion since him to eagle a hole on the back nine, the new champion carding his at the par-five 15th, the same hole his hero achieved the feat on his way to his first win in 1994.

“I probably hit one of the best 8-irons I've ever hit,” he said of his approach shot. “I mean from the fairway we didn't know if it hit the hole or hit the flag or what happened. I think it bounced and ricocheted off the flag and went to probably about 12 feet or so. And I hit probably one of the best putts I hit all week.”

There was still work to do to shake off Rose, the 2013 US Open champion in what was a great duel throughout the final round. Garcia had a chance to win it on the 72nd hole, only to miss his five-foot putt to get to 10 under par. So back it went to the 18th tee for sudden death, a tired drive from Rose handing the advantage to the Spaniard, who made no mistake second time around.

“It's been such a long time coming and I thought I had it on 18. I hit the putt exactly where I wanted.I practised that putt in the practice round and it breaks left. And for some reason, it didn't.

“But I knew that I was playing well.I felt today, I felt the calmest I've ever felt in a major, a major Sunday. And even after making a couple of bogeys I was still very positive. I still believed that there were a lot of holes that I could get to. And I hit some really good shots coming in. And I'm so happy.”