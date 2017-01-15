Stoppage time goal ends Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run

Sevilla ended LaLiga leaders Real Madrid's record unbeaten run in stunning fashion tonight.

Striker Stevan Jovetic struck in stoppage time as Real's 40-match unbeaten streak came to a halt.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 67th-minute penalty was cancelled out by an own goal by Sergio Ramos, once of Sevilla.

And Jovetic came off the substitutes' bench to net the winner and send Sevilla up to second, one point behind Real.

Zinedine Zidane's Real have a game in-hand over second-placed Sevilla and third-placed Barcelona, who are two points adrift.

Valencia won in the league for the first time since October, beating Espanyol 2-1.

Martin Montoya and Santi Mina were on target for Valencia, who are one place above the relegation zone. David Lopez replied for Espanyol.

Eibar's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon meant the gap between the drop and Valencia is now four points.

The visitors scored three times in the opening 23 minutes, but endured an anxious final 32 minutes as Sporting sought an equaliser which never came.

Granada and Osasuna, the league's bottom two clubs, drew 1-1, while eighth-placed Celta Vigo beat Alaves 1-0.