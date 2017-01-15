Home»Sport

Stoppage time goal ends Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:57 pm

Sevilla ended LaLiga leaders Real Madrid's record unbeaten run in stunning fashion tonight.

Striker Stevan Jovetic struck in stoppage time as Real's 40-match unbeaten streak came to a halt.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 67th-minute penalty was cancelled out by an own goal by Sergio Ramos, once of Sevilla.

And Jovetic came off the substitutes' bench to net the winner and send Sevilla up to second, one point behind Real.

Zinedine Zidane's Real have a game in-hand over second-placed Sevilla and third-placed Barcelona, who are two points adrift.

Valencia won in the league for the first time since October, beating Espanyol 2-1.

Martin Montoya and Santi Mina were on target for Valencia, who are one place above the relegation zone. David Lopez replied for Espanyol.

Eibar's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon meant the gap between the drop and Valencia is now four points.

The visitors scored three times in the opening 23 minutes, but endured an anxious final 32 minutes as Sporting sought an equaliser which never came.

Granada and Osasuna, the league's bottom two clubs, drew 1-1, while eighth-placed Celta Vigo beat Alaves 1-0.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, la liga

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Rassie Erasmus: We've got a chance of getting somewhere

Conte on Costa: If there is a problem I prefer to sort it in the changing room

Marcos Alonso's brace means Chelsea don't miss Diego Costa at Leicester

Everyone made the same comparison after Marcos Alonso's outrageous game at left-back for Chelsea


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly: ‘Everyone was pissed off at what Cork GAA has become’

Make it Mome to crack rivals at Punchestown

I’m calmer than Klopp, says relaxed Mourinho

Paddy Kelly: ‘Everyone was pissed off at what Cork GAA has become’

Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 