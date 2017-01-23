Home»Sport

Stoke’s Twitter account defends Glenn Whelan with brilliant Paul Pogba put-down

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:41 pm

It’s rare for football clubs’ official Twitter accounts to produce brilliant comebacks, but Stoke City have gone against the grain, writes Stephen Barry.

Having tweeted out the usual content – a quote from Glenn Whelan praising the Stoke fans for their support in the 1-1 draw against Man United – the Potters’ Twitter-minders took exception to a comment about the Irish midfielder’s ability.

“Whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support,” wrote one Felix Scheidegger.

But Stoke, not to take such a slight lying down, wonderfully defended Whelan…

They wrote: “That's strange, he's still fishing £89m out of his back pocket.”

The tweet referencing Paul Pogba’s world record transfer fee has over 10,000 retweets and likes within a matter of hours.

And Glenn seems to like it too!

