Stoke players mock Berahino for showing up for Man United match 24 hours early

Monday, January 15, 2018 - 11:25 am

Saido Berahino appeared to have got his days mixed up as he arrived at Stoke’s training ground ready for the game against Manchester United.

The striker was mocked by team-mates Kurt Zouma and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Instagram for seemingly presuming the clash at Old Trafford was on Sunday instead of Monday night.

Zouma uploaded a story on the social-networking site poking fun at Berahino, who was wearing a full Stoke tracksuit and holding a washbag ready to board the coach to Manchester.

Berahino looked sheepish as Zouma let rip but did not confirm or deny whether he had made a mistake.


