Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool under-19s in Europe

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 10:10 am

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will take charge of the club's under-19s in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Gerrard, a Champions League winner with the Reds in 2005, has just begun his first campaign as under-18s manager at the academy and has been asked to lead an older age group in Europe.

He will already be coaching the majority of that squad on a day-to-day basis.

"Steven Gerrard will manage the Liverpool U19s when they embark on their UEFA Youth League campaign next week," said a club statement.

The under-19s' fixtures mirror those of the first team and so the youth side will kick off at home to Sevilla on Wednesday before tackling matches against Maribor and Spartak Moscow.


