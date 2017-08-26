Stephen Rochford hails Aidan O'Shea's sacrifice as Mayo reach All-Ireland final

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has heaped praise on Aidan O’Shea for the way in which the Breaffy man has "sacrificed" himself for the team’s greater good, writes Brendan O’Brien.

O’Shea spent much of today’s All-Ireland football semi-final replay victory over Kerry keeping tabs on Kieran Donaghy on the edge of his own square - just as he had in the drawn game, also at Croke Park, six days earlier.

The left-field decision to use a man better known for his punching forward runs in such a defensive role dominated the aftermath to that initial meeting but O’Shea clearly had the better of his opponent second time around as Mayo won by five points.

He was, it has to be said, helped by a dominant overall display from Mayo.

Rochford had come in for considerable criticism for his tactical tinkering last week but he claimed to feel no sense of vindication after O’Shea’s follow-up performance or, indeed, that of his winning team.

“Look - Aidan had a fine game,” he said after the game. “No doubt about that. But you’re only as good as your last game and there is another one coming up in three weeks that we will look to be better in tand that’s where our focus will be.

“It’s satisfying that we won. I thought we played well last week but others maybe thought different. I was delighted for him because he has sacrificed himself and his play for the betterment of the team. It says a lot about him.”

The win delivers Mayo into a fourth All-Ireland decider in just six seasons. Yet to win one of them - their drought famously stretches back to 1951 - Rochford was understandably calm about this win and what it means.

“We did well enough to win an All-Ireland semi-final. We knew that Kerry were going to come at us really hard. We knew we would have to match that and do better. I thought we did that.

“It was really important that we didn’t allow Kerry to get their fast start that they had got in previous championship games. That allowed us take a hold of the game.”

This time it was the Kingdom that deviated from the norm, manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice opting for three late changes and utilising an unfamiliar sweeper system with Paul Murphy more often than not the man playing the roving role.

Rochford wasn’t all that surprised to see it.

“No. Kerry have a lot to talented footballers and they can play the game in whatever way they want. They can play six up, four up, with a target man or a body back so we had spoken about the possibilities but we didn’t over focus on it.

“We just had to look at the things that we could improve on from last week and look to really count down on our error count which we would have been disappointed with last week. Let’s have a go.”

How Mayo approach the final will depend on whether it is Dublin or Tyrone facing them. Those two face off at HQ in the second of the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.