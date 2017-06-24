St Pat's earn point with two-goal comeback at Limerick

St Patrick's Athletic had to come back from 2-0 down to earn a draw with Limerick in the Market's Field.

Stalwarts Ian Bermingham and Conan Byrne were the goalscorers for the Dublin side who cancelled out the home side's lead.

Chiedozie Ogbene gave Limerick the lead with a curled shot into the corner from Lee-J Lynch cross in the first half.

The home side continued to dominate after the break and their pressure was rewarded with a Rodrigo Tosi penalty around the hour mark after he was fouled from a free kick.

However goals from Bermingham, three minutes after Limerick went two up, and a Byrne free kick 15 minutes from time gave the Inchicore outfit a well-earned point.