Southampton accept £75m bid from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk

Southampton have accepted a £75m bid from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk in a world-record deal for a defender.

According to the Daily Telegraph the Reds have won the race to sign the Dutchman, who has agreed a £180,000 a week deal.

.@JWTelegraph exclusive: Liverpool win the race for Virgil van Dijk after agreeing world-record £75m fee https://t.co/5jqZFXDApS— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 27, 2017

Jurgen Klopp’s side were keen on signing the 26 year old last summer, but cooled their interest after they were warned over their approach.

The deal is a world record for a defender, and eclipses Liverpool’s record signing by over £30m pounds.

In a statement tonight Southampton announced: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

"Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018."

- Digital Desk