Home»Sport

Southampton accept £75m bid from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 05:59 pm

Southampton have accepted a £75m bid from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk in a world-record deal for a defender. 

According to the Daily Telegraph the Reds have won the race to sign the Dutchman, who has agreed a £180,000 a week deal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were keen on signing the 26 year old last summer, but cooled their interest after they were warned over their approach.

The deal is a world record for a defender, and eclipses Liverpool’s record signing by over £30m pounds.

In a statement tonight Southampton announced: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

"Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Liverpool FCVirgil van Dijk

Related Articles

Sterling downs Magpies and fires Man City 15 points clear

Virgil Van Dijk wants to 'achieve something special' after world-record Liverpool deal

New Liverpool signing Virgil Van Dijk is the 7th most expensive football deal ever

Joey Barton reveals ambition to join Marseille as player or manager

More in this Section

Watch these amazing races unfold on a day of drama at the Leopardstown Festival

Nice President Jean-Pierre Riviere determined to hang on to Mario Balotelli

Novak Djokovic to savour return to tennis after lenghty absence

Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Students prevail in rain-soaked Peard Cup final

Reds repelled as Jordan Larmour try lights up Thomond

Excuses starting to wear thin as Jose Mourinho plays the poor mouth

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »