'Sore' Noel Fehily ruled out of Fairyhouse

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:29 am

Jockey Noel Fehily will not ride at Fairyhouse today, said trainer Neil Mulholland.

Fehily was due to partner the Mulholland-trained Baltimore Rock in the Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase, but the rider is reportedly "sore" after he suffered a fall at Warwick yesterday.

Mulholland has instead appointed Ruby Walsh for the ride in the valuable Grade A handicap chase over two miles and a furlong.

The Wiltshire handler tweeted: "Unfortunately Noel is sore and will not be coming over to ride (at Fairyhouse) so we are delighted that @Ruby_Walsh will be riding instead."

