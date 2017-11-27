Home»Sport

Some fans are outraged Jermain Defoe is missing from the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:54 pm

The Sports Personality of the Year shortlist has been announced, and for much of the public it seems the most conspicuous name not on it is Jermain Defoe’s.

The ex-Sunderland striker hit headlines in the past year for the heartfelt and moving friendship he had with Bradley Lowery – a young Black Cats fan who lost his fight with a rare type of cancer in July, aged just six.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lowery has been nominated for the Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year award due to his and Defoe’s friendship, the winner of which will be announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards on February 27.

However Defoe’s name is not on the BBC’s list, as many fans had expected it to be.

Defoe said of Lowery in an interview with the BBC’s Football Focus: “That story of Brad’s is just special, my best friend, it was genuine. He loved his football, he loved me, I loved him.

“There was nothing I could give him, apart from being a friend.”

The full list of nominees for the Sports Personality of the Year includes runner Mo Farah, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and Tennis player Johanna Konta.

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, 28, is the favourite for the accolade after his captivating win by knockout over Wladimir Klitschko in April.

The 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will take place on December 17, with the winner decided by a public vote.


KEYWORDS

ViralPersonalityDefoeUKfootballJermain DefoeReaction

More in this Section

Conor McGregor should be stripped of belt unless he defends it: Jose Aldo

Colm Cooper: ‘Will I be playing in 2018? You can be sure of it’

Rory McIlroy to make competitive golf return in January

Watch Justin Kluivert score a superb hat-trick


Today's Stories

Adam Byrne living his Ireland dream

Alex Wootton catches Johann van Graan’s eye

Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Colm Cooper’s long year ends in frustration

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »