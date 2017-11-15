Some criticism of Ireland players ‘bang out of order’, says James McClean

Republic of Ireland midfielder has hit out at some of the “over-the-top beyond football” criticism of the team after last night’s 5-1 defeat against Denmark.

The Boys in Green were humbled by the Danes in the World Cup Qualifier play-off at the Aviva Stadium, prompting some stinging criticism from fans and pundits.

McClean was interviewed by RTÉ in the immediate aftermath of the game, and found it difficult to put his disappointment into words.

"They were just better than us... I don't know what to say... I am just devastated" - Fair play to James McClean for fronting #Irlden pic.twitter.com/j2dJlQbg8g — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

Not known for being shy to express his own opinions and beliefs, without naming names, the West Brom midfielder let his feelings be known about some of the things being said about the Republic of Ireland team and management last night.

“Last night is going to hurt deep for a long long time, nothing can change or make what happened last night right, of course everyone is entitled to voice their opinion because it was simply not good enough from us on the night, we know that ourselves, but to stick the boot in and kick players and staff when they are down ( players and staff have been great servants to this country, players and staff that have qualified for a major tournament and was unlucky to be knocked out to a great team in the last 16, players and staff that was one game from making it to a World Cup, players and staff that would give anything for this great country! ) with some over the top beyond football comments is bang out of order, hurting or not and trust me when I say this we hurt every bit as much as you do,” he stated.

“I am proud and honoured to be a Irish man and to call everyone of these men fellow country men and team mates!

“Like a said this will hurt deep, we have been written of so many times before and just like before we will bounce back! 🇮🇪”

Criticise the football - fair enough - but faulting the players' pride is clearly a step too far for this proud Irishman.